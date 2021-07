During her 90 years on planet earth, Rosa Davis Overby has done many things, and she was happy to provide a list of some of them. “I taught English (language arts) in 4 different schools in Sussex County,” she began, continuing, “I was responsible for the Literacy Passport Test before and after retirement in 1991, visited the schools with goodies on special days, participated in Read Across America, became a docent for the Carpenter Museum, acted as Monitor for the museum’s Summer Art Program, provided transportation for DSS, started a unit of retired teacher in Sussex County (SCRTA) – we won a national award for participation in the “With Our Youth project, taught adults to read so as tutor of a Literacy Council, was a 12 year member of the Sussex County School Board (including 4 years as chair), won Awards of Distinction there, and I’m proud to be a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. of which Kamala Harris now serves as VP.”