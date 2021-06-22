Boston Pizza Partners with Greenleaf Foods to Launch New Plant-Based Items

As the planet heats up, so does interest in plant-based eating. More people are opting to cut back on the amount of meat and dairy they consume in order to reduce their carbon footprint. Animal agriculture, which is responsible for killing over 88 billion animals a year, is estimated to produce around 15% of global greenhouse gas emissions, thus making vegetarianism, veganism, and reducetarianism some of the most effective ways to lessen one's impact on the planet.