Boston Pizza Partners with Greenleaf Foods to Launch New Plant-Based Items

fsrmagazine.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatio-goers rejoice: Greenleaf Foods, SPC, owner of leading plant-based brands Lightlife and Field Roast, and Boston Pizza, Canada’s number one casual dining restaurant, together are kicking off the outdoor dining season with two new menu items made with plant-based protein. Available now through Labor Day, the restaurant will offer a Lightlife Plant-Based Burger and a pizza featuring Field Roast Plant-Based Italian Sausage Crumbles.

www.fsrmagazine.com
