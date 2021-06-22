Prosecutor Anthony Quinn on Elder Abuse Awareness

As a society we strive to protect the most vulnerable people in our midst and that includes those on both ends of the age spectrum—the young and old. In Michigan, June is recognized as Elder and Vulnerable Adult Abuse Awareness Month and last month, state leaders announced a legislative package that would strengthen Michigan’s guardianship and conservatorship laws. The bills would require guardians and conservators to be certified, be trained and follow professional standards. Courts would be required to make findings of fact if a person with priority for appointment, such as a family member, is passed over in favor of a professional guardian or conservator. The legislation also seeks to improve the protections for individuals under a guardianship before a professional guardian may remove them from their home, according to a press release from the office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.