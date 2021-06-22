Cancel
Law

Prosecutor Anthony Quinn on Elder Abuse Awareness

 17 days ago

Jasper, Indiana - World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is designated in June of each year. This is a day set aside to recognize that some of our most important citizens are vulnerable to abuse, neglect, and exploitation. Elder abuse impacts not just seniors, but anyone over the age of eighteen...

