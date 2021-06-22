German American Bank Awards Four $500 Prizes to Area Financial Literacy Bee Winners
June 22, 2021 – German American Bank has announced the four winners of their Financial Literacy Bee Capstone Essay contest with each to receive a $500 savings account. The EVERFI Financial Literacy Bee is a national contest open to high school students, ages 13-18. Of the over 2,800 essays submitted nationally, German American Bank had 309 essays entered from its market area. Of those 309 essays, four regional winners were chosen.www.witzamfm.com