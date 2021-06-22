Salem Team Wins Innovate WithIN™ High School Pitch Competition

INDIANAPOLIS (June 21, 2021) – High school students across Indiana gathered downtown Indianapolis Saturday for the final round of the fourth Innovate WithIN™ pitch competition, pitching their ideas to a panel of judges from Indiana’s entrepreneurial community. After advancing through two rounds of the competition, Southern Indiana Bait Co. LLC (SIBCo.) from Salem High School in Salem, Indiana, was named the overall winner of the statewide initiative hosted by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) and the STARTedUP Foundation.