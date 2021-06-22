New Center Provides Addiction Recovery and Jobs in Henderson
Henderson, Kentucky - BrightView is opening a new outpatient addiction treatment center in Henderson County to help area residents recover from substance use disorder. Located at 500 N Green St., one block from Brown Bag Burgers in Henderson, BrightView's new center provides accessible, comprehensive addiction treatment in an outpatient setting. Programs include medication-assisted treatment (MAT), clinical care, group therapy, peer support, and social services to address the full range of challenges associated with substance use disorder.www.witzamfm.com