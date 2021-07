32 Texas Luby’s restaurants sold, including Saratoga site in Corpus Christi. One Luby’s in Corpus Christi will remain open and the other will close after the company sold 32 of its Texas restaurants to a newly formed affiliate of Calvin Gin, the company announced Monday, June 21. The affiliate will be renamed Luby’s Restaurants Corp. at the closing of the estimated $28.7 million sale. Gin will be named CEO of the operation.