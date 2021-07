Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) spoke to Brian Kilmeade about an amendment added to the congressional appropriations bill prohibiting the Chinese government from owning farmland in America. Additionally, Fortenberry feels there needs to be a concerted national effort to incentivize manufacturing and purchasing products in America and stay away from purchasing cheaper products from China. Congressman Fortenberry also discussed being highly conflicted on the pullout from Afghanistan. Fortenberry says we can’t continue with endless wars but would like to see a residual force that provides logistical and air support for Afghan leadership. Fortenberry does want to make sure we stand by those in Afghanistan that stood by our soldiers and risked their lives.