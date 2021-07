An ongoing subject of debate among some labor economists is how raising the federal minimum wage would affect employment. Research shows raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour would increase earnings for millions of low-wage workers. A higher minimum wage would also have some effect on employment, according to the 17 academic studies and other research surveyed below. Most analyses have found overall small employment effects, but Congressional Budget Office analyses suggest the potential for, though not the certainty of, relatively large job losses.