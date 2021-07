Dior Johnson, the No. 1 point guard in the Class of 2022, has committed to the University of Oregon, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN. “I decided to commit to Oregon because of the great relationships I have built with the coaching staff,” Johnson said to Givony. “Coach [Chris] Crutchfield and Coach [Dana] Altman welcomed me with open arms from day one. We were able to get on the same page quickly as they have built a great plan for me to succeed.”