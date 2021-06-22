Cancel
Retail

Stocks Showing Market Leadership: Kohls Earns 91 RS Rating

By INVESTOR'S BUSINESS DAILY
Investor's Business Daily
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKohls (KSS) had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 88 to 91 Tuesday. When you're researching the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye on relative price strength. This exclusive rating from Investor's Business Daily measures market leadership with a 1 (worst) to 99 (best) score. The grade shows how a stock's price performance over the trailing 52 weeks compares to all the other stocks in our database.

