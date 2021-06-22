Stocks Showing Market Leadership: Kohls Earns 91 RS Rating

Investors are in the throes of summer, with plenty of red-hot economic activity out next week and another earnings season slowly rolling out, with bank stocks some of the first to release quarterly reports. Earnings from bank names JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), PNC (PNC), Morgan Stanley (MS), and Wells Fargo (WFC) are all due out, while Wall Street can also expect reports from PepsiCo (PEP), Delta Air Lines (DAL), and United Health (UNH). While the week starts slow, by Thursday there will be plenty of economic data to digest, including a monthly report from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), manufacturing data, and weekly jobless claims. The week will be rounded out with data on retail sales and business inventories.