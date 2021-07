It’s been a bad week for American investors in Chinese tech giants. In the past few days shares of Didi, Alibaba, and Tencent have plummeted in price after Chinese regulators began clamping down on what they say are irregularities at the companies. Chinese regulators on Wednesday fined all three tech giants for what they said were anti-monopolistic behaviors over the ways the companies made mergers and acquisitions over the past decade, reports CNN. And on Monday, China ordered the Didi app (the Uber of China) to be pulled from app stores in the country as China’s internet watchdog investigates the company.