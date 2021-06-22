Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Collier achieves her dream

By Adam Betz / Journal Inquirer
Posted by 
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UOdwi_0abwYwfc00
Former UConn star Napheesa Collier, right, was selected to the U.S. Olympic team for the first time Monday. She is one of five former Huskies on the roster. Associated Press

Napheesa Collier was on the Minnesota Lynx team bus heading to the airport when her phone rang. It was Carol Callan, the director of the U.S. women’s national basketball team.

With her teammates behind her on the bus listening and cheering, Collier was told that she had been selected to represent her country as an Olympian for the first time.

“I feel so honored that USA chose me and that I get to experience this with this team of amazing women,” Collier said during a Zoom call with reporters Monday. “Definitely not expected, but I'm going to try to do everything I can to help the team and soak in as much as I can of this experience."

Collier was one of five UConn alumnae selected to the U.S. Olympic team for the upcoming Tokyo Games. The team was announced Monday. Joining Collier are Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Tina Charles, and Breanna Stewart.

"The fact that just about half the team is UConn players says a lot about the program," Stewart said. It says a lot about what we did when we were at UConn and are now continuing to build on that success as we come onto the professional stage. This is the reason why we went to UConn, to not only be our best when we're in college but continue to be our best as pros, to continue to follow our dreams and reach new goals.”

UConn has had at least five players on a single Olympic team twice before. Six Huskies were on the 2012 team and five on the 2016 team. UConn has had at least one player on each U.S team dating back to 1996 when Rebecca Lobo was selected.

WNBA standouts Ariel Atkins (Washington Mystics), Brittney Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix Mercury), Sylvia Fowles (Minnesota), Chelsea Gray and A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces) and Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm) rounded out the 12-player roster.

The team’s roster was chosen by the USA Basketball women’s national team player selection committee, which includes Connecticut Sun head coach and general manager Curt Miller. UConn coach Geno Auriemma serves as a special advisor to the committee.

Not only is it the first time that Collier, 24, was selected to the Olympic team, but it marks the first time she’s been selected to represent her country in a FIBA senior-level 5-on-5 competition. She was one of the final players cut from the U.S squad that won gold at the 2018 FIBA World Cup to qualify the Americans for Tokyo.

"I've watched the Olympics since I can remember," Collier said. "So, to think that one day I would be on that team, it's just been a dream. I've been doing USA since 2013, and even before that all I could think about is that making the Olympics is obviously a huge goal. So, to say that I'm here, it's crazy."

Collier played at UConn from 2015-19 and is in her third WNBA season with the Lynx. She was the Rookie of the Year in 2019 and had a breakout season in the 2020 bubble season, finishing fifth in the MVP voting.

When asked what she’s looking forward to most about her first Olympics, Collier’s answer was simple: everything.

Besides Collier, five other players — Loyd, Wilson, Atkins, Diggins-Smith and Gray — will make their Olympic debuts.

Those players will get to learn from grizzled veterans in Bird and Taurasi, who will each be making their fifth Olympic appearance.

Only six other basketball players — man or woman — have played in five Olympics: Teresa Edwards (USA), Juan Carlos Navarro (Spain), Adriana Moises Pinto (Brazil), Oscar Schmidt (Brazil), Andrew Gaze (Australia) and Teofilo Cruz (Puerto Rico). Men’s basketball was first added to the Olympic program in 1936 and women’s basketball was added in 1976.

A gold medal at the Tokyo Games would give Bird and Taurasi their fifth, and would break Edwards’ record of four. Edwards was on the 1984, ’88, ’96 and 2000 gold medal teams. She was also on the 1992 team that took the bronze medal. The Americans fell in the semifinals to the eventual gold medal-winning Unified Team, the last Olympic tournament loss suffered by the U.S.

“Each one, I feel like it's my first one. That's how I treat it,” Taurasi said of what being named to a fifth Olympic team meant. “I go in there with this naivety of enjoying every single moment, competing in every single game like it's my last one.

“I guess when you look back on it, just that mindset of taking a day, an Olympics at a time, kind builds up to a career of now going into my fifth one. But I think when I hang them up, I'll have a better understanding of what five means."

Taurasi has played only four games in her 17th WNBA season with the Phoenix Mercury due to a fractured sternum. She suffered the injury May 16 against the Sun. Taurasi said that she will have a CT scan today and hopes to return to the court for the Mercury Sunday.

Meanwhile, Bird is off to a strong start in her 18th season with the Seattle Storm. And despite being there four times before, her motivation heading into the Tokyo Olympics is as high as it’s ever been.

“I think when you are heading to an event like the Olympics and you're representing your country's best, it's not hard to be motivated, to want to get there,” Bird said. “That part never changes. I think for athletes, some of the other stuff that goes around that is what makes it a little harder to stay motivated, but I don't think the motivation ever really changes. It hasn't for me.

“Even at this age and everything that I've accomplished, I still feel like I have something to prove. I'm sure there are people out there like 'what's a 40-year-old doing on this team?' Well, thanks for the motivation."

Charles is no stranger to the Olympics herself. She’ll be making her third appearance and has already won two gold medals.

"It's just an honor," she said. "It's a blessing to be able to represent your country in this way of doing something that you love to do, with a passion that you have. More so not for us, but just for the generations that are coming after us."

Stewart’s selection marks the second time she’s been named to the Olympic roster, having won a gold medal in 2016. She is in her fifth WNBA season with the Seattle Storm — she missed the entire 2019 season due to a ruptured Achilles tendon.

"I'm just going to continue to do what I do best: continue to help our team go for our seventh consecutive gold medal," she said. "I was a baby in my first Olympics. Now coming back five years later, I'm looking froward to continuing to make an impact, help everyone get better and help the people who haven't been there before be their best and enjoy it."

Team USA opens the round-robin portion of the tournament July 27 against Nigeria in a Group B game. Japan and France are also in the group. The competition runs from July 26-Aug. 8 in Saitama, Japan.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
3K+
Followers
354
Post
747K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Napheesa Collier
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Sylvia Fowles
Person
Oscar Schmidt
Person
Teresa Edwards
Person
Jewell Loyd
Person
Rebecca Lobo
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Geno Auriemma
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Ariel Atkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Minnesota Lynx#Olympian#Usa#Uconn#The U S Olympic#Washington Mystics#The Usa Basketball#Fiba#Americans#Mvp#Unified Team#The Phoenix Mercury#Sun#Ct
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Basketball
Country
Brazil
News Break
Sports
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
News Break
WNBA
Related
NBAatlantanews.net

Reports: Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Kevin Love added to Team USA

Jrue Holiday, Kevin Love and Khris Middleton will play for Team USA in the Olympic Games in Tokyo, according to media reports Tuesday. Earlier in the day, The Athletic also reported Chris Paul will join the team, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has since disputed that report. While USA Basketball has...
Eugene, ORCharlotteObserver.com

Helene Elliott: As Shae Anderson chases her Olympic dream, she stays strong for her father

Shae Anderson knew something was terribly wrong with her father the moment she saw his whole body begin to tremble and his face turn pale. Mark Anderson, a two-time all-America decathlete at UCLA who won the 1980 NCAA championship and still holds the school record in the event, had coached Shae through a busy track season. She was part of a 1,600-meter relay team that finished third at the NCAA championships in a school-record time of 3 minutes, 25.01 seconds and, after a quick turnaround, she reached the final of the women’s 400-meter race at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Ore., last month.
College SportsJournal Inquirer

UConn's Bueckers preparing for challenges ahead

STORRS — Paige Bueckers enters her second season with the UConn women’s basketball team in a position no other sophomore has been. But after sweeping every national Player of the Year honor that she was eligible for, the reigning Nancy Lieberman Award winner as the nation’s top point guard wants the one thing that eluded her a season ago.
NBAMidland Reporter-Telegram

Aaron Wiggins will stay in the NBA draft, forgoing his senior season at Maryland

Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins will forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility and keep his name in the NBA draft, he told The Washington Post on Monday night. Wiggins could have returned to College Park for his senior season, but the feedback he received from NBA teams in recent weeks gave him confidence in his draft stock.
NBA247Sports

Jayson Tatum gives thoughts on getting Kobe Bryant's Team USA number

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum inherited big shoes to fill when he landed Team USA’s No. 10 for the upcoming Olympic Games. That number once belonged to Kobe Bryant, and Tatum said he was honored to take up the mantle. “With this being the first Olympics since we lost him,...
NBAThe Dickinson Press

Kayla McBride scores 25 to carry Lynx past Wings

Kayla McBride scored 25 points to lift the host Minnesota Lynx to an 85-79 victory over the Dallas Wings on Wednesday in Minneapolis. McBride made 9 of 13 shots from the floor to continue her torrid stretch. She has scored 75 points over the last three games. Sylvia Fowles collected...
NBAchatsports.com

Dosunmu Used NBA Feedback to Elevate His Game

Ayo Dosunmu, National Basketball Association, NCAA Men's Basketball All-Americans, Kevin Garnett, COVID-19 There's something familiar yet different about the pre-draft process for Ayo Dosunmu. The Illinois All-American guard declared for the NBA Draft in 2020 after a standout sophomore season. COVID-19 altered the pre-draft setup a year ago, but prospects...
Hartford, CTPosted by
Journal Inquirer

A spectacular "Send-Off" for USWNT

EAST HARTFORD — Becky Sauerbrunn and her teammates on the U.S. women’s national soccer team are no strangers to playing in front of big crowds. But that didn’t make the visuals Sauerbrunn saw Monday as the team entered the Pratt & Whitney Stadium complex for its final game before the Tokyo Olympics any less special.
NBAPosted by
MassLive.com

Gregg Popovich believes Jayson Tatum is more of a two-way player since first joining Team USA: ‘He knows he can dominate people’

Jayson Tatum will be the first active Celtic to be a member of the Team USA basketball team in the Olympics later this month in Tokyo since Larry Bird in 1992. Team USA head coach Gregg Popovich has been with Tatum during every part of his journey with Team USA, coaching him last in the summer of 2019 during the FIBA World Cup. Two years later, Tatum was a no-brainer selection for the 12-man Team USA Olympics roster this summer and Popovich believes Tatum’s development over the past 24 months is a big reason why.
Oregon StateNBC Sports

Tokyo Olympics: 9 Oregon Ducks named Olympians for Team USA

Tracktown, USA will be well represented in Tokyo this summer. Team USA announced its full roster for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo this summer on Tuesday with nine former/current Oregon Ducks making the final roster. Devon Allen, Matthew Centrowitz, English Gardner, Jenna Prandini and Galen Rupp are all returning Olympians,...
NBAclnsmedia.com

Gregg Popovich Team USA Practice Availability

Las Vegas, NV — Gregg Popovich spoke to the mediaTuesday after USA Basketball’s first practice. Gregg had high praise for new Celtics Head Coach and his former assistant Ime Udoka: “I couldn’t be more thrilled,…The guy is a stalwart. People overemphasize Os-and-Xs in the league. All the coaches know their Os-and-Xs. It’s basketball. It’s not analytical geometry or something like that. That stuff’s not tough. But to understand how to get the most out of people, to develop relationships with players, to make people accountable, to make them want to play for you are really the keys. He’s got all of that.” Gregg Popovich on Jayson Tatum’s progression since coaching him in World Cup: “He’s become more of a two-way player, he’s way more confident, he’s developed more skills, he’s more aggressive and he knows he can dominant people.”
SportsMagic 95.1

So proud to have DeAnna Price with Team USA on the show!

DeAnna we are so proud of you! So excited to visit with her and find out more about her upcoming trip to the Olympics in Tokyo! You can help with her journey here!. Check out this video of her smashing the American record in the hammer throw…
Basketballsportsgamblingpodcast.com

WNBA Championship Odds

The 2021 WNBA season is reaching its halfway point. There will be a one-month break for the Tokyo Olympics, which many of the league’s stars will play in, and action will return on Aug. 15. Here are the championship odds, via Points Bet. WNBA Championship Odds. Seattle Storm +225. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy