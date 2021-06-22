Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ellington, CT

Chip off the old block

By Carl Adamec / Journal Inquirer
Posted by 
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ax1hI_0abwYs8i00
Buy Now Olin Browne Jr chips onto the green at 16 at Ellington Ridge Golf Course for the Travelers qualifier, Monday June 21, 2021. (Jessica Hill/Journal Inquirer)

ELLINGTON — Olin Browne Jr. was two days shy of his 10th birthday as he watched his father — in a playoff with Stewart Cink and Larry Mize for the 1998 Canon Greater Hartford Open title — line up a 40-foot birdie chip on the 18th hole at TPC River Highlands.

Even at his age he knew exactly what was on the line.

“I covered my eyes I was so nervous,” Browne said on Monday. “But at the last minute I couldn’t help myself. I peeked and I saw it go in. It was amazing. It was his first win on Tour and just amazing to witness.”

The win became official when Cink’s birdie putt to force a second playoff hole slid by the hole. It was a win that would set the stage for his son’s career choice.

Twenty-three years later, Browne is still grinding.

Browne’s bid to join the field for the tournament his father won came up short Monday as his 3-under-par 69 at Ellington Ridge Country Club left him in a tie for ninth place and two shots out of a playoff at the Travelers Championship qualifier.

“I played OK,” Browne said. “I did have two three-putts and two up-and-downs that I should have converted. I shot 3-under and that’s that, I’m going home.”

Browne, who will be 33 on July 9, took his disappointment in stride.

His walk through memory lane put him in a better mood.

“I remember everything,” Browne said. “He had missed the cut at his previous event (the Western Open) and we spent the whole Saturday or Sunday putting. He putted for about four hours. He gave me his backup putter so we had competitions. They let us come out and hang out on the practice facilities.”

The work paid off as his father’s play was consistent throughout the week, capped by the winning chip.

The son would become a chip off the old block, eventually.

“I would go play with him and hang out with him because I wanted to be with him and spend time with him, though I wasn’t all that interested in golf,” Browne said. “But that win got him in The Masters the next year. When we went to The Masters in 1999, that’s when I decided that this is what I want to do. I saw what winning on the PGA Tour could get you and it was pretty cool.”

He’d play in high school and traveled across country to play collegiately at Pepperdine. He turned professional in 2011.

And he’s seen the world.

“I’ve played a lot of places,” Browne said. “I’ve been to South America a little bit on the Latin America Tour. I played a few years in Canada and on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2014. I played full season there in 2019. Then with the pandemic I lost my status and it’s been a lot of these now.”

What keeps him motivated into his 30s? His father, of course.

The elder Browne was 39 when he won in Cromwell. He would add victories at the Colonial in 1999 and the 2005 Deutsche Bank Championship. He also has two victories on the Champions Tour including the 2011 U.S. Senior Open.

“He did the mini-tour grind,” Browne said. “He didn’t start playing until he was 19. He was a late bloomer. I think he was 32 his rookie year on Tour. The Ben Hogan Tour, now the Korn Ferry Tour, saved his career. I didn’t witness the grind. I was aware what he was doing when he was on the PGA Tour so I saw the fruits of his labor. I didn’t see the years of driving around the country grinding his butt off to get to where he wanted to be. It was amazing what he did. I have a much greater respect for what he was able to do.”

“My dad not making it until he was my age now keeps me going. The beautiful thing about golf is that you can play into your 50s at an extremely high level. Phil Mickelson showcased that a few weeks ago. My dad’s best years and most productive years were in his 40s. So, stuff like that. It’s not as young a game as everybody wants to make it out to be.”

So Browne will head to his next qualifier or event as he grinds to keep his dream alive.

Maybe next time his ship — or chip — will come in.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
3K+
Followers
354
Post
747K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ellington, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Cromwell, CT
City
Ellington, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#The Pga Tour#Pepperdine#Colonial#The Champions Tour#The Ben Hogan Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
Golfgolfmagic.com

"Bryson DeChambeau isn't innocent": Paige Spiranac on Koepka interview clip

Paige Spiranac doesn't believe that Bryson DeChambeau is "innocent" in his involvement in the infamous clip of Brooks Koepka from the PGA Championship. Koepka was being interviewed at Kiawah Island when suddenly DeChambeau walked behind him, appearing to say something but it is unclear as to what was said. Whatever...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Jordan Spieth on Patrick Reed ABUSE, and his advice for Bryson DeChambeau

Jordan Spieth has told the media that Patrick Reed is easily the most abused player from golf fans on the PGA Tour. Spieth has had something of a frosty relationship with Reed in recent times especially off the back of his compatriot's comments at the 2018 Ryder Cup when he said his "back hurts" from carrying him during the event.
GolfTelegraph

Bryson DeChambeau's caddie quits after tensions come to the boil

The Mad Scientist requires a new lab assistant. Just hours before Bryson DeChambeau was due to tee it up in defence of his Rocket Mortgage Classic, long-time caddie Tim Tucker walked out on his startled employer. Inevitably, DeChambeau’s management team insisted the split was mutual, but sources indicate that the...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Brooks Koepka Reveals What Players Say About Bryson DeChambeau

Brooks Koepka continued his feud with Bryson DeChambeau during an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter on Tuesday. Koepka told SportsCenter host Matt Barrie he’s received multiple calls and texts from current players essentially thanking him for how he’s handled the DeChambeau situation. “There’s been a few laughs. A few ‘I can’t...
GolfPosted by
FanSided

Byson DeChambeau’s Caddie Switch Can’t Help Him in Detroit

Everybody knows how important a caddie is to a golfer. They always know the course layout, appropriate clubs and shots, and the good ones, know exactly what their golfer is thinking at all times. That’s why the news Thursday morning at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, besides the rain, was Bryson...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson BENDS Bryson DeChambeau's 8-iron at Rocket Mortgage!

Phil Mickelson was caught on camera trying to snap Bryson DeChambeau's 8-iron over his knee during the Rocket Mortgage Classic Pro-Am on Wednesday. Okay, it was a prank but it was still pretty funny!. Mickelson, who has 1.2 million followers on Instagram, posted a video of him bending Bryson's iron...
Golftalesbuzz.com

Explaining modified alternate shot, match play scoring & other golf rules for The Match 2021

Previous versions of “The Match” have been complicated from a scoring standpoint as the event has been used to test different formats and rules in head-to-head play. Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will compete in an 18-hole match-play round. They’ll use a modified alternate shot ruleset to determine who hits the ball each time.
GolfGolf Digest

Phil Mickelson just learned the hard way that you should never talk trash about outdriving Bryson DeChambeau

Love him or just barely tolerate him, there’s simply no debate: Phil Mickelson is the best talker in golf history. He's honed his jabber into a spear capable of piercing even the thickest emotional armor over the years, but if you talk a lot, eventually you’re going to have to eat your words. Phil learned that the hard way on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage Classic’s Delta Dental Pro-Am, where he could be heard jawing at Bryson DeChambeau about outdriving him. First mistake, last mistake, as they say.
NFLGolf.com

The unexpected gift Phil Mickelson gave Jon Rahm after winning the U.S. Open

Jon Rahm’s U.S. Open victory would not be complete without Phil Mickelson. As Rahm waited out the dying seconds of the national championship on Sunday evening at Torrey Pines, Mickelson stayed nearby — propping himself next to Rahm’s wife, Kelley Cahill, and son, Kepa, as Rahm grinded away on the driving range.
Golfmensjournal.com

Rocket Mortgage Classic: Cam Davis Captures His First PGA Tour Win

Cam Davis won the Rocket Mortgage Classic over the Fourth of July weekend, and it was no small feat. The tournament had one of the most tightly packed leaderboards of the year, and Davis had to battle Troy Merritt and Joaquín Niemann in a three-way playoff to win the title (it’s also his first win on the PGA Tour). Niemann exited the playoff after one hole, and it took four more for the Australian to finish off Merritt.
Golffantasypros.com

PGA DFS Primer: John Deere Classic (2021)

The 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic (RMC) provided another exciting week of action late into Sunday, as three players entered a five-round playoff that resulted in Cam Davis defeating Troy Merritt on Hole 15. Joaquin Niemann was the third golfer that finished the tournament -18 and briefly joined Davis and Merritt before bogeying the first playoff round on Hole 18. Davis, a 26-year old Australian golfer, took a month off to prepare for the RMC and it clearly paid off as he bounced back from missing the cut at the Memorial Tournament. He also scored at least -4 under par in each round at the Detroit Golf Club.
GolfGolf Digest

Bryson DeChambeau’s rough week, Phil Mickelson’s old gambling gripe, and Xander Schauffele’s surprise wedding

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we are in serious need of a sports psychologist. Another HGGA Championship (my annual golf trip), another year of me getting driver yips, and yet another heartbreaking runner-up finish. On one hand, I’m proud of how I GRINDED, including back-to-back up-and-downs to get into a playoff. On the other, I can’t put the ball in play off the tee under pressure and am a disgrace to the sport. Seriously, you have to see it to believe it, but trust me, it's beyond embarrassing. I’ll let Woody Austin sum it up for me:
GolfPGA Tour

Justin Thomas honors grandfather with tattoo

Justin Thomas has a tiny tattoo on his left forearm, just below the elbow, as a tribute to his family. It has three vertical lines that represent his father, mother and himself, with a horizontal line above the middle one to form a "T" for Thomas. He added a new...
GolfNBC Sports

Sergio Garcia out; Olympic men’s golf field announced

The Tokyo Olympic men’s golf field was announced Tuesday, drawn from the Official World Golf Ranking after the U.S. Open finished Sunday. The U.S. qualifying race was still in play going into the U.S. Open, but the results didn’t change the four qualifiers — Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau.
GolfGolf Channel

Golf Central Podcast: Travel and protocols for The Open; Bryson and Phil drama

After a year's absence, The Open Championship gets underway next week. But what will travel be like for players and media, and how will everyone handle the protocols?. GolfChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss that in this edition of the "Golf Central Podcast," as well as what's next for Bryson DeChambeau in the caddie department and what went wrong with Phil Mickelson and the media.
Golfgolfmagic.com

"The golf carts are the caddies": Bryson DeChambeau QUIET on caddie situation

Bryson DeChambeau remained cagey when he was asked about his caddie situation in the lead up to The Match later today. DeChambeau and his caddie Tim Tucker parted ways just before the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where the big hitter failed to make the cut for only the second time this season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy