Buy Now Olin Browne Jr chips onto the green at 16 at Ellington Ridge Golf Course for the Travelers qualifier, Monday June 21, 2021. (Jessica Hill/Journal Inquirer)

ELLINGTON — Olin Browne Jr. was two days shy of his 10th birthday as he watched his father — in a playoff with Stewart Cink and Larry Mize for the 1998 Canon Greater Hartford Open title — line up a 40-foot birdie chip on the 18th hole at TPC River Highlands.

Even at his age he knew exactly what was on the line.

“I covered my eyes I was so nervous,” Browne said on Monday. “But at the last minute I couldn’t help myself. I peeked and I saw it go in. It was amazing. It was his first win on Tour and just amazing to witness.”

The win became official when Cink’s birdie putt to force a second playoff hole slid by the hole. It was a win that would set the stage for his son’s career choice.

Twenty-three years later, Browne is still grinding.

Browne’s bid to join the field for the tournament his father won came up short Monday as his 3-under-par 69 at Ellington Ridge Country Club left him in a tie for ninth place and two shots out of a playoff at the Travelers Championship qualifier.

“I played OK,” Browne said. “I did have two three-putts and two up-and-downs that I should have converted. I shot 3-under and that’s that, I’m going home.”

Browne, who will be 33 on July 9, took his disappointment in stride.

His walk through memory lane put him in a better mood.

“I remember everything,” Browne said. “He had missed the cut at his previous event (the Western Open) and we spent the whole Saturday or Sunday putting. He putted for about four hours. He gave me his backup putter so we had competitions. They let us come out and hang out on the practice facilities.”

The work paid off as his father’s play was consistent throughout the week, capped by the winning chip.

The son would become a chip off the old block, eventually.

“I would go play with him and hang out with him because I wanted to be with him and spend time with him, though I wasn’t all that interested in golf,” Browne said. “But that win got him in The Masters the next year. When we went to The Masters in 1999, that’s when I decided that this is what I want to do. I saw what winning on the PGA Tour could get you and it was pretty cool.”

He’d play in high school and traveled across country to play collegiately at Pepperdine. He turned professional in 2011.

And he’s seen the world.

“I’ve played a lot of places,” Browne said. “I’ve been to South America a little bit on the Latin America Tour. I played a few years in Canada and on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2014. I played full season there in 2019. Then with the pandemic I lost my status and it’s been a lot of these now.”

What keeps him motivated into his 30s? His father, of course.

The elder Browne was 39 when he won in Cromwell. He would add victories at the Colonial in 1999 and the 2005 Deutsche Bank Championship. He also has two victories on the Champions Tour including the 2011 U.S. Senior Open.

“He did the mini-tour grind,” Browne said. “He didn’t start playing until he was 19. He was a late bloomer. I think he was 32 his rookie year on Tour. The Ben Hogan Tour, now the Korn Ferry Tour, saved his career. I didn’t witness the grind. I was aware what he was doing when he was on the PGA Tour so I saw the fruits of his labor. I didn’t see the years of driving around the country grinding his butt off to get to where he wanted to be. It was amazing what he did. I have a much greater respect for what he was able to do.”

“My dad not making it until he was my age now keeps me going. The beautiful thing about golf is that you can play into your 50s at an extremely high level. Phil Mickelson showcased that a few weeks ago. My dad’s best years and most productive years were in his 40s. So, stuff like that. It’s not as young a game as everybody wants to make it out to be.”

So Browne will head to his next qualifier or event as he grinds to keep his dream alive.

Maybe next time his ship — or chip — will come in.