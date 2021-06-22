Cancel
Schedule in place for CIAC's fall sports

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 16 days ago
Rams Avery Wilson (58) intercepts the pass as teammate Shawn Capiga (41) points the way as SMSA's Travis Brown (52) is hot on the trail, Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Weaver High School in Hartford. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer) Jim Michaud

The schedule is set for the 2021 high school sports fall season.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference announced Monday that football, boys and girls soccer, field hockey, girls swimming, girls volleyball and cross country will play traditional regular-season schedules and state tournaments for the first time since 2019.

Boys and girls soccer, field hockey, girls swimming, girls volleyball and cross country can begin practices on Aug. 26 and games on Sept. 9.

The soccer, field hockey and girls volleyball state tournament will run from Nov. 8-20. The girls swimming state tournament qualifiers are scheduled for Nov. 13, class meets are slated for Nov 16-17 and the State Open will be Nov. 19-20.

Cross country will hold its class meets Oct. 30, the State Open on Nov. 5 and the New England championship on Nov. 13.

Football, which did not play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, can hold “off-season training activities” from Aug. 12-14 and can begin contact practices Aug. 21.

The first contest date is Sept. 9, and teams will play a 10-game regular-season schedule with the state tournament quarterfinals beginning Nov. 30. The semifinals will be Dec. 5, and the state championship games will be Dec. 11.

In 2020, fall sports teams played a truncated, regionalized schedule due to the pandemic. Conference tournaments were held in place of state tournaments.

