Bisa Butler is a contemporary artist known for her quilted portraits that celebrate and focus on Black life. She says she wants to “tell stories that have been forgotten over time.” A Howard University graduate, Bisa Butler, studied painting during her undergraduate and art education while obtaining her master’s degree from Montclair University. During a fiber art class, she says she fell in love with the art form. Her quilts build on a rich tradition rooted in the Black community. She calls herself a storyteller and says in her artist statement that her grandmother and mother taught her how to sew.