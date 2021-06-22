Cancel
90 Units and University Uses: The New Plans for a Howard Property on Georgia Avenue

By Nena Perry-Brown
urbanturf.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidential plans are emerging for a Howard University-controlled site on a prominent corner along Georgia Avenue. On Monday evening, Rock Creek Property Group presented plans to the ANC 1B Zoning, Planning and Development Committee for the former site of the Effingham Apartments at Georgia Avenue and Fairmont Street NW (map). The developer is proposing a new five-story building with a penthouse, delivering roughly 90 apartments above 40,000 square feet of commercial space.

