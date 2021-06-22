90 Units and University Uses: The New Plans for a Howard Property on Georgia Avenue

How residential zoning reform could improve equitable access to affordable housing and economic opportunity. Single-family residential zoning first began in 1916 as an effort to keep minorities out of white neighborhoods. The US Supreme Court’s 1917 ruling declared explicit race-based zoning statutes unconstitutional. But the same court ruled less than a decade later that zoning to prevent apartment buildings from being built in single-family neighborhoods was a legitimate use. As a result, widely used single-family zoning restricts the development of accessory dwelling units, duplexes, townhomes and apartments, and has been used for more than a century as a means of race and class segregation.