What in the heck is the FDA thinking?

Zacks.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the wildest roller coaster rides in biotech has been the aducanumab saga that has been taking place over the last few years. Aducanumab, branded as Aduhelm, is an amyloid beta-directed monoclonal antibody intended for use in the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD). Aduhelm binds to aggregated forms of amyloid beta and has demonstrated the ability to reduce its presence in the brain.

scr.zacks.com
Medical & Biotechkitco.com

U.S. FDA narrows label for Biogen's Alzheimer's drug

(Adds details from statement, background) July 8 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved changes to product information on its Alzheimer’s disease drug, effectively narrowing the target population, sending its shares down 3% before the bell. Aduhelm, also known as aducanumab, was...
Silver Spring, MDchaindrugreview.com

FDA narrows indication for Aduhelm

SILVER SPRING, Md. _ The Food and Drug Administration has narrowed the indication for Biogen and Eisai Co.’s controversial Alzheimer’s disease drug Aduhelm (aducanumab-avwa), recommending it only for patients with mild symptoms. The FDA approved an updated label to align it with the disease stages studied in clinical trials. Approved...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Biogen Stock Just Popped For An Odd Reason — Here's Why

Biogen stock rose Thursday after the Food and Drug Administration signed off on narrower recommendations for Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm. The new label says Biogen's (BIIB) Aduhelm should be used in patients with mild cognitive impairment or dementia due to Alzheimer's disease. When the FDA approved Aduhelm last month, the label didn't specify mild patients, the population in which Biogen tested Aduhelm.
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA grants priority review to BLA for AstraZeneca-Amgen’s tezepelumab

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted priority review to biologics license application (BLA) for AstraZeneca and Amgen’s experimental drug, tezepelumab, for asthma treatment. Tezepelumab is a human monoclonal antibody that targets and hinders thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP). A vital epithelial cytokine, TSLP triggers allergic, eosinophilic and various...
IndustryMarietta Daily Journal

Pfizer plans to request FDA nod for COVID-19 booster in August

NEW YORK — Pfizer Inc. plans to request U.S. emergency authorization in August for a third booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, based on early data showing that it can sharply increase immune protection against the coronavirus. The company has received initial data from an early human study showing that...
HealthMySanAntonio

Biogen Curbs Scope of Alzheimer's Drug Weeks After FDA Furor

Biogen Inc. has updated the label for its new Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm, limiting its use to patients with mild cognitive impairment or the mild dementia stage of the disease after doctors expressed confusion over who should get it. The change comes shortly after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration broadly...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

FDA narrows advice on prescribing controversial new Alzheimer’s drug

A month after approving a controversial new Alzheimer’s drug, federal health regulators Thursday signed off on new prescribing instructions that are likely to limit its use. The Food and Drug Administration said the change is intended to address confusion among physicians and patients about who should get the drug, which has faced an intense public backlash since its approval last month.
Medical & BiotechShareCast

AstraZeneca asthma drug gets priority FDA review

AstraZeneca on Thursday said its experimental drug tezepelumab had been given a priority review by the US Food and Drug Administration for potential approval as a treatment for asthma. 7,030.66. 16:21 08/07/21. 4,035.66. 16:21 08/07/21. 4,019.72. 16:25 08/07/21. 17,852.35. 16:21 08/07/21. -0.73%. -131.80. The medicine, developed in conjunction with US-based...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

TriAct Therapeutics Announces Iniparib Granted Orphan Drug Designation By The FDA For Treatment Of Malignant Glioma

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriAct Therapeutics, a private, late clinical stage oncology therapeutics company, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation (ODD) to its lead drug, iniparib, for the treatment of patients with malignant gliomas. The FDA noted that the designation granted is broader than the glioblastoma indication proposed in the Company's request and that treatment of glioblastoma is within the scope of this orphan drug designation.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

AstraZeneca's (AZN) Tezepelumab Granted FDA Priority Review

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) Biologics License Application (BLA) for tezepelumab has been accepted and granted Priority Review for the treatment of asthma from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Medical & BiotechFortune

The never ending Biogen Alzheimer’s drug saga delivers yet another twist

First off, I have a request: We're looking for nominations for Fortune's latest 40 Under 40 list, our annual roundup of the top business, government, cultural, and other up-and-coming stars beneath the age of 40. If you happen to have any suggestions for those who fit the bill in the health care space, please submit your suggestions here. And do it soon because the deadline for nominations is July 19!
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Eli Lilly a Better Alzheimer's Stock Than Biogen?

The controversial approval of Aduhelm, an Alzheimer's disease drug from Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) pushed shares of the biotech stock through the roof in June. Around one in nine adults age 65 and older are losing their minds to Alzheimer's disease and Aduhelm is their only treatment option. Blockbuster Aduhelm sales could...
Industrypharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA declines to approve Provention Bio’s teplizumab for diabetes

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has declined to approve Provention Bio’s biologics licence application (BLA) for teplizumab in type 1 diabetes (T1D), an autoimmune disease. Teplizumab is an experimental anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody intended to delay clinical T1D in at-risk people. The company received a complete response letter (CRL)...
Medical & BiotechPhramalive.com

FDA Action Alert: ChemoCentryx, Chimerix and AstraZeneca/FibroGen

After the July 4 holiday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has several things on its immediate calendar, including a couple target action dates and an advisory committee hearing. Here’s a look. ChemoCentryx’ Avacopan for AAV. ChemoCentryx has a target action date of July 7, 2021, for its New...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Pfizer and Moderna Now Face Their Second-Worst Scenario?

Think back to one year ago. No one knew then whether any of the COVID-19 vaccines in development would actually work. Fortunately, several of them did. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) (along with its partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)), and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) never experienced the worst-case scenario of their vaccines failing miserably. These companies have gone on to generate billions of dollars in sales for their respective vaccines, and hope to make a lot more money.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Eli Lilly to apply for FDA approval of unproven Alzheimer's treatment

Eli Lilly plans on filing an application for an "accelerated approval" of its experimental Alzheimer's treatment, donanemab, with the FDA later this year, the pharmaceutical company said today. Why it matters: The FDA possibly set a new precedent for more unproven Alzheimer's drugs to gain the agency's stamp of approval,...

