Ever Given Case Adjourned By Egyptian Court

By Bloomberg
gcaptain.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Abdel Latif Wahba and Salma El Wardany (Bloomberg) An Egyptian court adjourned a case over the giant ship that blocked the Suez Canal to allow the waterway’s operator time to assess the latest offer of financial compensation. The court in the city of Ismailia said the next hearing will...

