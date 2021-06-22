Ever Given Case Adjourned By Egyptian Court

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. Egypt has agreed to a deal to release the impounded Ever Given container ship in the Suez Canal on July 7. The Panama-flagged vessel, one of the largest of its kind, had become wedged across the canal after high winds grounded it, disrupting global trade. It was freed after a six-day operation by a flotilla of tugboats and dredging vessels, during which one person died. Cairo had demanded $550 million from the owners. UK Club, the insurer of Ever Given's owner Shoei Kisen for third-party liabilities, announced that a "formal solution" was reached with the Suez Canal Authority over compensation. Neither side has released details of the agreement.