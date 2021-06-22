Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coding & Programming

Julia programming language tackles differential equation challenges

EurekAlert
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, June 22, 2021 -- Emerging open-source programming language Julia is designed to be fast and easy to use. Since it is particularly suited for numerical applications, such as differential equations, scientists in Germany are using it to explore the challenges involved in transitioning to all-renewable power generation. Decarbonization implies...

www.eurekalert.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Programming Language#Differential Equations#Aip Publishing#Pik#Powerdynamics Jl#Parallelizable Loops#The Journal Chaos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Science
News Break
Coding & Programming
Country
Germany
News Break
Software
Related
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Parameter Estimation for the McKean-Vlasov Stochastic Differential Equation

In this paper, we consider the problem of parameter estimation for a stochastic McKean-Vlasov equation, and the associated system of weakly interacting particles. We first establish consistency and asymptotic normality of the offline maximum likelihood estimator for the interacting particle system in the limit as the number of particles $N\rightarrow\infty$. We then propose an online estimator for the parameters of the McKean-Vlasov SDE, which evolves according to a continuous-time stochastic gradient descent algorithm on the asymptotic log-likelihood of the interacting particle system. We prove that this estimator converges in $\mathbb{L}^1$ to the stationary points of the asymptotic log-likelihood of the McKean-Vlasov SDE in the joint limit as $N\rightarrow\infty$ and $t\rightarrow\infty$, under suitable assumptions which guarantee ergodicity and uniform-in-time propagation of chaos. We then demonstrate, under the additional assumption of global strong concavity, that our estimator converges in $\mathbb{L}^2$ to the unique maximiser of this asymptotic log-likelihood function, and establish an $\mathbb{L}^2$ convergence rate. We also obtain analogous results under the assumption that, rather than observing multiple trajectories of the interacting particle system, we instead observe multiple independent replicates of the McKean-Vlasov SDE itself or, less realistically, a single sample path of the McKean-Vlasov SDE and its law. Our theoretical results are demonstrated via two numerical examples, a linear mean field model and a stochastic opinion dynamics model.
SciencePosted by
UPI News

Scientists put the quantum freeze on human-scale object

June 17 (UPI) -- For the first time, scientists have brought a human-scale object to a near standstill, turning the Laser Interfrometer Gravitational-wave Observatory's four mirrors into a quantum object. The research team, led by quantum physicists at MIT, detailed their feat in a new paper, published Thursday in the...
Coding & Programmingmarketresearchtelecast.com

Programming language: Kotlin 1.5.20 collaborates with Project Lombok

A good month after the last major Kotlin version 1.5, Kotlin 1.5.20 has now been released. In conjunction with Java, the release stabilizes the dynamic method calls when concatenating character strings. It also connects to the Lombok and JSpecify Java projects. Meanwhile, the Kotlin / Native compiler can export KDoc comments for Objective-C frameworks.
Codecademy

Back-end programming languages: Which should you learn first?

Back-end development can be an interesting and exciting career path. Like other Web Developers, Back-End Developers are in high demand. You can also expect to make a decent living, with the average salary for these developers being $122,445 in the U.S. If you're considering a career in back-end development, you're...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Latent Execution for Neural Program Synthesis Beyond Domain-Specific Languages

Program synthesis from input-output examples has been a long-standing challenge, and recent works have demonstrated some success in designing deep neural networks for program synthesis. However, existing efforts in input-output neural program synthesis have been focusing on domain-specific languages, thus the applicability of previous approaches to synthesize code in full-fledged popular programming languages, such as C, remains a question. The main challenges lie in two folds. On the one hand, the program search space grows exponentially when the syntax and semantics of the programming language become more complex, which poses higher requirements on the synthesis algorithm. On the other hand, increasing the complexity of the programming language also imposes more difficulties on data collection, since building a large-scale training set for input-output program synthesis require random program generators to sample programs and input-output examples. In this work, we take the first step to synthesize C programs from input-output examples. In particular, we propose LaSynth, which learns the latent representation to approximate the execution of partially generated programs, even if their semantics are not well-defined. We demonstrate the possibility of synthesizing elementary C code from input-output examples, and leveraging learned execution significantly improves the prediction performance over existing approaches. Meanwhile, compared to the randomly generated ground-truth programs, LaSynth synthesizes more concise programs that resemble human-written code. We show that training on these synthesized programs further improves the prediction performance for both Karel and C program synthesis, indicating the promise of leveraging the learned program synthesizer to improve the dataset quality for input-output program synthesis.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

A Domain-Theoretic Approach to Statistical Programming Languages

We give a domain-theoretic semantics to a statistical programming language, using the plain old category of dcpos, in contrast to some more sophisticated recent proposals. Remarkably, our monad of minimal valuations is commutative, which allows for program transformations that permute the order of independent random draws, as one would expect. A similar property is not known for Jones and Plotkin' s monad of continuous valuations. Instead of working with true real numbers, we work with exact real arithmetic, providing a bridge towards possible implementations. (Implementations by themselves are not addressed here.) Rather remarkably, we show that restricting ourselves to minimal valuations does not restrict us much: all measures on the real line can be modeled by minimal valuations on the domain $\mathbf{I}\mathbb{R}_\bot$ of exact real arithmetic. We give three operational semantics for our language, and we show that they are all adequate with respect to the denotational semantics. We also explore quite a few examples in order to demonstrate that our semantics computes exactly as one would expect, and in order to debunk the myth that a semantics based on continuous maps would not be expressive enough to encode measures with non-compact support using only measures with compact support, or to encode measures via non-continuous density functions, for instance.
Sciencearxiv.org

Phase Retrieval and Design with Automatic Differentiation

The principal limitation in many areas of astronomy, especially for directly imaging exoplanets, arises from instability in the point spread function (PSF) delivered by the telescope and instrument. To understand the transfer function, it is often necessary to infer a set of optical aberrations given only the intensity distribution on the sensor - the problem of phase retrieval. This can be important for post-processing of existing data, or for the design of optical phase masks to engineer PSFs optimized to achieve high contrast, angular resolution, or astrometric stability. By exploiting newly efficient and flexible technology for automatic differentiation, which in recent years has undergone rapid development driven by machine learning, we can perform both phase retrieval and design in a way that is systematic, user-friendly, fast, and effective. By using modern gradient descent techniques, this converges efficiently and is easily extended to incorporate constraints and regularization. We illustrate the wide-ranging potential for this approach using our new package, Morphine. Challenging applications performed with this code include precise phase retrieval for both discrete and continuous phase distributions, even where information has been censored such as heavily-saturated sensor data. We also show that the same algorithms can optimize continuous or binary phase masks that are competitive with existing best solutions for two example problems: an Apodizing Phase Plate (APP) coronagraph for exoplanet direct imaging, and a diffractive pupil for narrow-angle astrometry. The Morphine source code and examples are available open-source, with a similar interface to the popular physical optics package Poppy.
Coding & Programmingmakeuseof.com

The Best Programming Languages to Learn in 2021

Computer Science is ever-expanding, and the competition in the field is more intense than ever. With every aspect of our lives becoming digital, the demand for computer experts skyrockets each day. Programming languages sit at the epicenter of this ever-growing field of Computer Science. However, it can be daunting and...
Mathematicstowardsdatascience.com

Structural Equation Modeling

Structural Equation Models are models that explain relationships between measured variables and latent variables, and relationships between latent variables. Latent variables are variables that, as humans, we understand as a concept, but that cannot be measured directly. A great example of a latent variable that cannot really be measured directly...
Sciencearxiv.org

Solving the Eikonal equation for compressional and shear waves in anisotropic media using peridynamic differential operator

The traveltime of compressional (P) and shear (S) waves have proven essential in many applications of earthquake and exploration seismology. An accurate and efficient traveltime computation for P and S waves is crucial for the success of these applications. However, solutions to the Eikonal equation with a complex phase velocity field in anisotropic media is challenging. The Eikonal equation is a first-order, hyperbolic, nonlinear partial differential equation (PDE) that represents the high-frequency asymptotic approximation of the wave equation. The fast marching and sweeping methods are commonly used due to their efficiency in numercally solving Eikonal equation. However, these methods suffer from numerical inaccuracy in anisotropic media with sharp heterogeneity, irregular surface topography and complex phase velocity fields. This study presents a new method to solving the Eikonal equation by employing the peridynamic differential operator (PDDO). The PDDO provides the nonlocal form of the Eikonal equation by introducing an internal length parameter (horizon) and a weight function with directional nonlocality. The operator is immune to discontinuities in the form sharp changes in field or model variables and invokes the direction of traveltime in a consistent manner. The weight function controls the degree of association among points within the horizon. Solutions are constructed in a consistent manner without upwind assumptions through simple discretization. The capability of this approach is demonstrated by considering different types of Eikonal equations on complex velocity models in anisotropic media. The examples demonstrate its unconditional numerical stability and results compare well with the reference solutions.
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Alloy On Tackling Digital Banking’s Fraud And Conversion Challenges With Behavioral Analytics

When it comes to identity verification, artificial intelligence (AI) is getting a lot of attention from executives at banks and credit unions. PYMNTS’ research has revealed that more than 75 percent of financial institutions (FIs) have invested in AI-based systems or plan to do so over the next year. Proponents of the technology say that it can help FIs and companies consistently authenticate documents, electronically verify a customer’s age and confirm that they are who they say they are.
Coding & Programmingfreecodecamp.org

What is The C Programming Language? A Tutorial for Beginners

This tutorial is an overview of basic concepts of the C programming language. It goes over the history of the language, why and where it is used, the compilation process, and some very basic programming concepts that are common in most popular programming languages. It is not a complete guide...
Mathematicsjohndcook.com

Oscillatory differential equations

The solution to a differential equation is called oscillatory if its set of zeros is unbounded. This does not necessarily mean that the solution is periodic, but that it crosses the horizontal axis infinitely often. Fowler [1] studied the following differential equation by demonstrates both oscillatory and nonoscillatory behavior. x”...
Sciencegitconnected.com

Numerically Solving Systems of Ordinary Differential Equations (1st order ODEs)

Ordinary differential equations, or ODEs, play a significant role in different applications. And often, the numerical techniques are best to approach to solve them. Let’s see how we do this in MATLAB by solving first-order systems of ordinary differential equations. Here we concerned about the application of the spread of HIV infection.

Comments / 0

Community Policy