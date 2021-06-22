Cancel
Alphawave IP Adopts Diakopto's ParagonX EDA Platform and Methodology

 17 days ago

Accelerating Time-to-Tapeout for High-Speed Connectivity IP. Tony Pialis, Alphawave’s CEO commented, “At Alphawave, we pride ourselves on moving fast while not breaking things. Diakopto’s ParagonX software is a key enabler of this approach. ParagonX helps Alphawave accelerate time-to-tapeout and improve design efficiency in leading-edge technology nodes by quickly pinpointing layout issues and bottlenecks and identifying design and layout improvements.” He added, “ParagonX is very fast. Analysis of small blocks is immediate. More importantly, ParagonX is able to analyze very large netlists that are impractical to simulate using other tools without compromising accuracy. The large capacity of ParagonX allows Alphawave to accurately validate key electrical targets at the top level of integration and iterate quickly.”

CEVA Expands Its Market-Leading Wireless Connectivity Portfolio With New Ultra-Wideband Platform IP

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) - Get Report, the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, today unveiled RivieraWaves™ UWB, an extremely power-efficient ultra-wideband (UWB) turnkey MAC and PHY platform intellectual property (IP) compliant with the IEEE 802.15.4z standard and in accordance with the FiRa consortium specifications. The RivieraWaves UWB platform IP delivers secure, centimeter-level accuracy and robust location information through Time-of-Flight (ToF) ranging and Angle-of-Arrival (AoA) processing. Extending CEVA's market leading wireless connectivity IP portfolio for IoT devices, the new RivieraWaves UWB platform IP is ideal for a broad range of ultra-low power applications and products such as tags for pinpoint asset finding, secure digital key functionality for door locks, real-time location services (RTLS) and payment systems.
Wisconsin DWD Adopts NICE CXone Cloud Based Contact Center Platform

MADISON –Department of Workforce Development (DWD) Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek today announced that as part of its effort to modernize the Unemployment Insurance (UI) system, DWD has entered into a partnership with NICE CXone, a cloud-based Customer Call Center Solution. The agreement provides for updates to the UI program, as well as various employment and training programs and other DWD customer-facing services.
World health, IP, trade bodies launch Covid platform

The heads of the global health, IP and trade agencies on Thursday announced a joint platform to help countries plug the gaps in accessing COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and technologies. The leaders of the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and the World Trade Organization (WTO) said...
SiFive Collaborates with Imperas on Models of SiFive's RISC-V Core IP Portfolio

SiFive qualifies models that are based on Imperas proprietary simulation technology—now available for SoC architecture exploration and early software development. The key requirements for processor simulation models are accuracy, performance, and usability. The Imperas models for SiFive processor IP are an Instruction Accurate (IA) programmer’s view representation of the full functionality of the core IP, including user, privileged, system, and debug modes, plus the configuration options for the RISC-V vector extensions and custom instructions. The Imperas models deliver simulation performance of 100s to 1,000s of MIPS on a modestly configured host PC; as an example, the virtual platform model of the SiFive Freedom U540 SoC with five SiFive CPU cores boots SMP Linux in under 10 seconds. The full usability of the Imperas models is coupled with the Imperas debug and analysis tools that support multicore design tasks, including OS porting and abstractions for application development. In addition, the Imperas simulator with proprietary code-morphing simulation technology can be integrated within other standard EDA environments such as SystemC, SystemVerilog, and well-known simulation/emulation tools from Cadence, Siemens EDA, and Synopsys plus the cloud-based offering from Metrics Technologies.
Sevco Security Launches with $15 Million in Funding to Scale Adoption of Cloud-Native Security Asset Intelligence Platform

– Sevco Security today formally launched with $15M in Series A funding led by SYN Ventures, with participation from .406 Ventures, Accomplice, Bill Wood Ventures and fama Ventures. Sevco will use the funding to scale adoption of the industry’s first cloud-native security asset intelligence platform that delivers two fundamental values to customers: continuous converged visibility of all assets across siloed systems; and the telemetry required to understand how assets change in a dynamic environment over time.
What's New with Power Platform - June 2021

The year is halfway over! That is crazy to think about, so I won’t. Either way, welcome to the second half of the year where Power Platform continues to rise higher and higher like the mercury here in the Northern Hemisphere. I hope you are staying cool, sitting by the pool, reading all of these delightful updates. Though I will see most of them are very specific, nothing all-encompassing or earth-shattering this month.
Sondrel's SFA 100 IP platform for intelligence gathering chips at the Edge

High performance IoT solutions for AI at the Edge can now be created up to 30% faster. -- Designed to be the solution for an AI compute device right at the Edge, Sondrel’s new SFA 100 IP reference platform makes creating high-performance, battery-powered IoT devices easy and fast. The design has an onboard Arm® CPU to locally process data gathered from its associated sensors for onward transmission via wire or wireless connection for further analysis. Naturally, security is built in using standard secure/encrypted protocols. The datasheet can be downloaded at https://www.sondrel.com/solutions/architecting-the-future.
Pim Tuyls: IoT Security, Technology Scaling, and Quantum Threats

Most executives we talk to about internet of things (IoT) security emphasize similar points: the need for a strong root of trust, proper authentication mechanisms, and resilience. However, there are many different ways of enabling the various aspects of this security. One company focused on physical unclonable function (PUF) based security intellectual property is Intrinsic ID.
Another Industry first: Extreme Networking- 1K TCP & UDP Session on intel/Xilinx FPGAs, high availability application performance – 2U Accelerator box with Linux iWARP/RoCE

The 10th generation TCP Accelerator delivers an unprecedented number of 1K TCP/UDP Sessions in ~100 nanoseconds with sustained ~10G bps throughput, providing up to 10x advantage over the legacy Software-TCP-Stacks, The only computing platform capable of instantly distributing and running applications across thousands of multiple clients/servers simultaneously. — Intilop, Inc.,...
14nm FinFET production USB3.0/PCIe3.0/SATA3.0/SGMII Combo PHY IP Core, available for immediate licencing.

T2M-IP, The global independent semiconductor IP Cores & Technology experts, are pleased to announce the immediate availability of its’ partners silicon proven 14nm FinFET USB3.0/PCIe/SATA/SGMII combo PHY IP Core for High Performance SOC Designs. The 14nm FinFET Phy IP Core is designed for chips implementing high bandwidth data communication (support USB3, PCIe3 and SATA3) for applications such as 5G, AI (Artificial Intelligence), IoT (Internet of Things), automotive electronics and consumer electronics.
PUFsecurity Provides Free Access to its Root of Trust and Security Co-Processor Solutions

Last June, PUFsecurity launched the IP evaluation platform, IP GO, for developers to access all resources to develop secure products with improved functionality. IP GO has received a tremendous amount of praise from our partners with numerous downloads since then. With increasing security demands from various applications, we introduce the upgraded IP GO 2.0 to a broader audience and fulfil more developers’ demands. In IP GO 2.0, the application process has been streamlined, allowing developers easier access to the IP library. The application no longer requires NDA and replaces it with an online user agreement.
Yield farming platform announces it’s expanding to Avalanche

A yield farming platform has announced that it is expanding to Avalanche. DeFi Yield Protocol — known as DYP for short — says the move will mean that its advanced trading tools are available to a greater cross-section of users. Three of its products are initially going to be available:...
Lockheed Aircraft Factory Adopts RapidDeploy’s Cloud Emergency Response Platform

RapidDeploy has deployed its cloud-based emergency dispatch platform at a Lockheed Martin-owned military aircraft production facility in Fort Worth, Texas, to support factory crisis response operations. The Nimbus software will work to provide Lockheed’s security and emergency service personnel with real-time information such as incident feeds and emergency vehicle and...
Decentralized, High-Throughput, Gas Efficient IOST Platform Reports Steady Growth and Adoption for 2021

The team at IOST recently released their Ecosystem Growth Report for H1 2021. As mentioned in an update, dated July 6, 2021, by the IOST team:. “Amid the spike in interest, IOST continues to witness important partnerships and asserting our position as a leader in the smart contract platforms in the first half of 2021. The basic technology behind IOST supersedes 37 high-profile competitors, including EOS and Ethereum, per the latest ranking from the Center for Information and Industry Development (CCID) ….”
Faraday Succeeds in 5G NR mmWave ASIC

-- Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, today announced that it has successfully delivered 5G NR mmWave ASIC projects for small cell baseband/IF and RRU (Remote Radio Unit). These success cases vividly demonstrate Faraday’s capabilities in complex IC integration service and high-speed interface IP solutions for 5G networking applications.
Fraunhofer IPMS RISC-V processor core for functional safety supported by development tools from IAR Systems

With its latest release of development tools for RISC-V processors, Swedish software manufacturer IAR Systems offers support for the ISO 26262 ASIL-D ready certified RISC-V processor core "EMSA5-FS" of the Fraunhofer Institute for Photonic Microsystems IPMS. Users of the toolchain software will thus benefit from simplified certification processes for functional safety, lower costs over the entire product lifecycle and maximum performance in RISC-V-based applications. The new EMSA5-FS processor core from Fraunhofer IPMS is marketed by partner CAST Inc.
‘Falcon’s Beyond Global’ Launches As Fully Integrated Development Enterprise For IP-driven Parks, Resorts, Media, & Merchandise

New enterprise brings proprietary ‘Katmandu’ and partner IPs to global markets through theme parks, resorts, feature films, episodic series, consumer products, and beyond. Joint venture with Meliá Hotels International brings access to prime real estate and a global operating presence in major tourist destinations in 40 countries. With proven theme...

