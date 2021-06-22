Alphawave IP Adopts Diakopto's ParagonX EDA Platform and Methodology
Accelerating Time-to-Tapeout for High-Speed Connectivity IP. Tony Pialis, Alphawave’s CEO commented, “At Alphawave, we pride ourselves on moving fast while not breaking things. Diakopto’s ParagonX software is a key enabler of this approach. ParagonX helps Alphawave accelerate time-to-tapeout and improve design efficiency in leading-edge technology nodes by quickly pinpointing layout issues and bottlenecks and identifying design and layout improvements.” He added, “ParagonX is very fast. Analysis of small blocks is immediate. More importantly, ParagonX is able to analyze very large netlists that are impractical to simulate using other tools without compromising accuracy. The large capacity of ParagonX allows Alphawave to accurately validate key electrical targets at the top level of integration and iterate quickly.”www.design-reuse.com