SEGGER and Codasip Announce Cooperation on RISC-V

design-reuse.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEGGER’s J-Link debug probe supports RISC-V debug on Codasip’s processor cores. Furthermore, J-Link, using the Open Flashloader concept, allows programming of flash memories connected to devices using Codasip RISC-V cores, while Embedded Studio’s Linker and Runtime Libraries are perfect for minimizing code size. “Having SEGGER’s J-Link and Embedded Studio fully...

www.design-reuse.com
#Risc V#Software Ecosystem#Software Tools#Processor Design#Embedded Studio#Isa#Ip#Risc V International#Llvm#Embedded Computer Systems#Rtos
