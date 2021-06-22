Diakopto Unleashes Breakthrough ParagonX EDA Tool, Platform and Methodology to Dramatically Accelerate IC Design Debugging and Optimization
Radical New Methodology Delivers Unprecedented Insights, Ease-of-Use, and Rapid Analysis to Significantly Improve IC Design Quality and Time-to-Market. The migration to more advanced technology nodes has led to the exponential growth in the magnitude, impact, and number of parasitic elements in modern ICs. This explosive increase in the size of post-layout netlists has slowed down SPICE and other conventional simulations to a crawling halt. Moreover, debugging the root causes of IC design problems has become extraordinarily difficult, tedious and time-consuming. The novel ParagonX solution is orders of magnitude faster and offers deep insight to help users quickly find the proverbial needle in a haystack – the few critical parasitic elements (out of thousands, millions, or billions) that are responsible for bottlenecks, choke points and weak areas. This reduces parasitics-related IC debugging and optimization time from days or weeks to minutes or hours, which is especially valuable during the tapeout phase.