Retired Pax River fire chief inducted into hall of fame
Former Naval Air Station Patuxent River Fire Chief George Kennett, who retired in 2008, was recently inducted the Navy’s Fire & Emergency Services Hall of Fame. Each year, Commander, Navy Installations Command recognizes deserving fire and emergency services responders, inspectors and management staff across 70 installations worldwide through the awards program. Selections for individual categories are based on accomplishments, job performance, technical competence, leadership ability, initiative, resourcefulness, program development, training development, performance as an instructor, trainer or speaker, and professional credentials.www.somdnews.com