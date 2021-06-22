MILLARD PUBLIC SCHOOLS PUBLIC NOTICES 6/22/21

Millard Public Schools will accept sealed bids at the Support Services Center (SSC), located at 13906 F St., Omaha, NE for the construction project generally described as the Millard West High School Chiller Replacement until 9:00 am (local time) on July 13, 2021 at which time, or as soon as is practical thereafter, all such bids received will be opened in public. To obtain bid documents, contact A & D Technical Supply (402) 592-4950 ext 4 or order through the A&D Virtual Plan Room at www.adtechsupply.com. The cost of printing and shipping (as applicable) drawings and specifications shall be paid by the prospective bidder requesting the documents.