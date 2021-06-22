Westwater Resources (WWR) announce governor's signing of incentives agreements that will bring first-of-its kind, advanced graphite processing plant to Alabama

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Officials of Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) joined Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and other state and local leaders at a press conference in Montgomery today to announce the governor's signing of incentives agreements that will bring a first-of-its kind, advanced graphite processing plant to the state, and put Alabama at the forefront in producing an essential material in the batteries that power electric vehicles, electronics and other green energy products and equipment.