VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, an increase of 290.4% from the May 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.