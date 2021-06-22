Lost Dog Advice: How To Help Kids Cope When Your Dog Goes Missing

If your pup wanders off, a dog microchip can bring him home safe to you. Every year, millions of pets end up in shelters, and over half of those are put down. In fact, 1 in 3 pets will get lost at some point in their lives. The ASPCA reports that 33 percent of pet owners admit their pets always have ID tags on them. It’s heartbreaking to know that many don’t make it back to their owners. While some owners equip their dog with tag on his collar, that might not be enough – they can be damaged or fall off. For identification that will stick with your pooch no matter what, you should think about a dog microchip.