Lost Dog Advice: How To Help Kids Cope When Your Dog Goes Missing

By Kate Barrington
petguide.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a dog goes missing, it can be tough for everyone… but children may feel it the most. Here’s what to do and say to your child if your dog is ever lost. When your child’s hamster dies or you find his fish floating upside down in the tank, you may develop an elaborate story to explain what happened. Losing a pet can be confusing for a child, especially if it is a family pet like a dog. Depending on your child’s age, he may not understand why your dog would leave home – let’s talk about a few valuable tips for helping your child cope with a lost dog.

