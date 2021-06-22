Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

US Supreme Court rules in favour of cocoa companies Nestle and Cargill in child slavery case

By Anthony Myers contact
Confectionary News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Supreme Court rules that Nestlé USA and Cargill can't be sued for child slavery on African farms from where they buy their cocoa. In a case that originated in the courts more than 15 years ago, six young men from Mali alleged they were taken to the country as child slaves to produce cocoa. Nestlé USA and Cargill buy cocoa from farms in the Cote d’Ivoire and provide the farms with technical and financial resources.

www.confectionerynews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Us Supreme Court#Child Slavery#The Us Supreme Court#Nestl Usa#African#Ats#Norc#The Us Court Of Appeals#Nestle Usa#The Ninth Circuit#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsSan Bernardino County Sun

The Supreme Court protects the unpopular with donor disclosure ruling

Last Thursday, the Supreme Court released its much-anticipated decision on a case critical to the preservation of our fundamental rights of assembly and free speech. At stake was nothing less than First Amendment protections and privacy for donors. Most Americans understand the privileges afforded to us by the Bill of Rights. It is what protects the unpopular and the minority from the potential for oppressive majority rule.
U.S. Politicsbiggerpockets.com

What Does the Supreme Court’s Eviction Moratorium Ruling Mean?

Matthew Myre is the founder of PurpleCup Digital, a web design and digital marketing agency. He’s also a former real estate agent and a freelance writer specializing in real estate economics, news, industry analysis, and more. Matthew has over ten years of experience in SEO, digital marketing, content marketing, web...
Washington StateMy Clallam County

US Supreme Court declines case from Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has declined to take up the case of a florist who refused to provide services for a same-sex wedding. The justices today left in place a decision that she broke Washington state’s anti-discrimination laws. Those laws say that businesses offering services to opposite-sex couples must provide the same service to same-sex couples.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Supreme Court dumps border wall funding case

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected an appeal from former President Donald Trump to rule against funding used for the wall along the southern border. In an unsigned order, the court sent the case back to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit with instructions to vacate its judgments. It also instructed a district court in the case to "consider what further proceedings are necessary and appropriate in light of the changed circumstances in this case," namely that Trump is no longer president.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Supreme Court deals blow to American democracy

(CNN) — Eight years ago, the US Supreme Court gutted a major portion of the Voting Rights Act in its infamous Shelby County v. Holder decision, making it easier for states with a history of voter discrimination to enact new onerous voting rules. States like Georgia and Texas took notice, passing strict new voter ID laws, absentee ballot rules and a host of other provisions that make it harder for some people to vote.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Mining Company Joins Supreme Court Fray on EPA Climate Rules

Issue of ‘vast importance’ needs resolution, petition says. Coal company Westmoreland Mining Holdings LLC added the latest request to a stack of petitions asking the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on EPA’s authority to regulate greenhouse gases. The Environmental Protection Agency can’t regulate carbon from coal-fired power plants under...
Labor Issuesthedesertreview.com

CA Growers win case at US Supreme Court over property rights

Two California growers disputed a California law stating unions had rights to enter private property at will to solicit new membership from employees. The Supreme Court agreed with the growers and struck down the law. "On-farm agriculture operations have been excluded from federal labor law since 1935. California filled this...
Columbus, OHNew Haven Register

Volkswagen to appeal emissions ruling to US Supreme Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Volkswagen, which is now subject to Ohio anti-tampering laws that it says could cost hundreds of billions of dollars, wants time to stop a state lawsuit, the automaker said in a Thursday court filing. At issue is the 2015 scandal in which the automaker was found...
Congress & Courtsncsl.org

Supreme Court Rules Against States’ Rights in Pipeline Case

In PennEast Pipeline v. New Jersey the U.S. Supreme Court held 5-4 that the federal government may constitutionally grant pipeline companies the authority to condemn necessary rights-of-way in which a state has an interest. Pipeline companies likewise may sue states to obtain the rights-of-way. Per the Natural Gas Act (NGA)...
Congress & Courtskwit.org

US Supreme Court Gives Win to Small Refineries in Exemption Case

The US Supreme Court says an expanded number of small refineries can seek an exemption from certain renewable fuel requirements. The high court ruled 6-3 that a small refinery that had previously received a hardship exemption from complying with Clean Air Act requirements may obtain an extension of that exemption. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says she is disappointed with the decision.
Congress & CourtsCourier News

A surprising Supreme Court ruling

When is a case about a pipeline about more than the pipeline? When it produces a 5-4 Supreme Court decision with a surprising mix of conservative and liberal Justices on both sides. Their opinions reflect disagreements from the founding era over the role and power of the federal government. Pipeline...
Congress & CourtsTech Dirt

Supreme Court Rejects Another Questionable Qualified Immunity Decision By An Appeals Court

From the SCOTUS-plays-another-round-of-QI-hot-potato dept. The Supreme Court appears to be continuing to make amends for the mess it's made of qualified immunity over the years. Having tilted the playing field so far in favor of law enforcement even appeals court judges started making audible noise about the injustices encouraged by this doctrine, the Supreme Court seems to be trying to make things a bit more level.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Term Produces Odd Bedfellows in Scrambled Lineups

Court didn’t break along ideological lines despite 6-3 conservative majority. Justices to be challenged next term with major social issues on the docket. So much for a rock-solid 6-3 conservative Supreme Court majority. The justices lined up along strict ideological lines in seven of 56 cases this term, including three...
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

U.S. Supreme Court Tackles Retroactivity Issue

Last term, in Ramos v. Louisiana, 590 U.S. ___, 140 S. Ct. 1390 (2020), the U.S. Supreme Court held by a 6-3 vote that the Sixth Amendment right to trial by jury, as incorporated against the states by way of the 14th Amendment, requires a unanimous verdict to convict a defendant of a serious offense in a state criminal trial. Ramos overruled Apodaca v. Oregon, 406 U.S. 404 (1972), in which a plurality of the court held that the Sixth Amendment required unanimous jury verdicts in federal trials but not state trials.

Comments / 0

Community Policy