US Supreme Court rules in favour of cocoa companies Nestle and Cargill in child slavery case
The US Supreme Court rules that Nestlé USA and Cargill can't be sued for child slavery on African farms from where they buy their cocoa. In a case that originated in the courts more than 15 years ago, six young men from Mali alleged they were taken to the country as child slaves to produce cocoa. Nestlé USA and Cargill buy cocoa from farms in the Cote d’Ivoire and provide the farms with technical and financial resources.www.confectionerynews.com