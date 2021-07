Design Cross-sectional study. Sample selection This study included 921 children (471 male, 450 female) due to receive either routine dental care involving aerosol generating procedures or comprehensive dental care under general anaesthetic. Data was collected at a paediatric dental clinic associated with the University of Illinois, Chicago. Patients were screened by a telephone questionnaire assessing for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) or severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. Asymptomatic patients and those with no known disease exposure went on to receive a reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test for SARS-CoV-2, the causative pathogen for COVID-19. Those displaying symptoms of COVID-19 or who had potentially been exposed to the virus or disease were not included in this study and were referred for onwards medical advice.