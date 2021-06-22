Cannabis use may be associated with suicidality in young adults

Newswise — Young adults’ use of cannabis and alcohol tends to rise and fall together, rather than one substance substituting for the other, according to a new study. Understanding the relationship between cannabis use and alcohol use is critical for informing policy and public health strategies. Legalizing recreational cannabis use has raised the possibility that cannabis may substitute for risky drinking or other substance use, potentially with less severe public health consequences. Alternatively, legalizing cannabis might lead to higher consumption of both cannabis and alcohol, with escalating problematic effects. Cannabis use has increased among young adults over the past 15 years, though research has not shown that legalizing recreational cannabis has led to greater substance use. The evidence regarding substitution of cannabis for alcohol has been inconclusive, partly because previous studies have not accounted for shifts in individuals’ substance use over time. The study in Alcoholism: Clinical & Experimental Research may be the first that tracks people’s behavioral changes over time, and how their cannabis and alcohol use interact, in a state where cannabis is legal for non-medical use.