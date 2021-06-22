Marvell (MRVL) PT Raised to $55 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ATNX. Truist Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.81.