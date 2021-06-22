BofA Securities Sees Docusign Inc's (DOCU) International Biz Representing a Mutli Year Upside Opportunity

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BofA Securities analyst Kash Rangan reiterated a Buy rating and $250.00 price target on Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) after the company reported Net Revenue Retention accelerating to 125% from 123%. In a quarter where the comps become difficult, DocuSign reported total revenue of $469.1mn (+58% y/y) exceeding expectations for $432.8mn, with subs revenue of $451.9mn (+61% y/y). Billings of $527.4mn (+54% y/y) bet the $462.1mn estimate with upside largely driven by elevated levels of customer consumption, early renewals and expansions in the quarter. Importantly, int'l sales growth accelerated to 80% y/y, from 40% in Q4FY20, suggesting that int'l investments to drive awareness and product localization are paying off.