The Lovesac Co. (LOVE) PT Raised to $98 at Canaccord Genuity

FGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James restated a sell rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.67.