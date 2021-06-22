Cancel
The Lovesac Co. (LOVE) PT Raised to $98 at Canaccord Genuity

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps raised the price target on The Lovesac Co. (NASDAQ: LOVE) to $98.00 (from $77.00) while maintaining a Buy rating following results. The analyst commented,...

www.streetinsider.com
