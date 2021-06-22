6/21 AEW DARK ELEVATION TV REPORT: Matt Sydal vs. Jack Evans, Statlander vs. Michelle, FTR in action, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... RECORDED AT DAILY’S PLACE, JACKSONVILLE, FLA. Announcers: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight. – A post-Dynamite clip aired of Eddie Kingston’s in-ring promo. Kingston saluted Jungle Boy, as the crowd chanted his name. Kingston said Jungle Boy was the future of wrestling, then called out Christian Cage’s name as the crowd cheered. Kingston called Christian Cage a legend that they are proud to have in AEW. Kingston said he and Penta would beat the Young Bucks on this week’s Dynamite as the crowd chanted “AEW.” Kingston turned his attention to the “competition” and said they don’t want to hear from their own fans. He added that AEW wants to hear from its fans and the wrestlers are there each week to “bust their asses.” Kingston said the match between Jungle Boy and Kenny Omega was not something you’d see on the “other channel.” He added, “we are AEW, we will see you Wednesday, and we want to hear you,” as the crowd chanted “AEW.” Kingston closed by saying “try the veal, tip your waitress, and get home safe.”