VIP AUDIO 6/21 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Money in the Bank qualifiers including Drew vs. Riddle, Styles vs. Ricochet, Orton vs. Morrison, plus Hell in a Cell with Lashley vs. Xavier (35 min)

Pro Wrestling Torch
 16 days ago

In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Drew McIntyre vs. Riddle, A.J. Styles vs. Ricochet, Randy Orton vs. John Morrison, plus a Hell in a Cell with Bobby Lashley vs. Xavier Woods, Eva Marie explains her not wrestling last week and introduces her protege Doudrop, and more.

www.pwtorch.com
