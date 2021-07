The pandemic has hit America’s food and beverage industry hard, with restaurants and cafes bearing the full brunt of social gathering restrictions. Many were forced to offer takeaway only during the lockdowns. When they reopened, they had to adhere to capacity restrictions. While some were able to endure the difficult period by securing funds through the Paycheck Protection Program, other establishments were not so lucky and closed permanently. It is clear, however, that Americans are eager to return to their favorite restaurants and bars, and the sector is poised to make a formidable comeback this summer. The U.S. restaurant industry continues to evolve and innovate, and there are several important trends to keep an eye on.