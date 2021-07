Driftwood Hospitality Management today announced the appointment of Duncan Clements who will lead the opening of the new Hillsboro Beach Resort. Duncan Clements will serve as the resort's general manager and Tricia C. Shaw will serve as the dire ctor of sales and catering for the property. Slated to open in August 2021, Hillsboro Beach Resort is the only resort located on exclusive Hillsboro Mile, offering direct oceanfront access.