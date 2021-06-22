Triumph Scores Relative Strength Rating Upgrade
On Tuesday, Triumph (TGI) received an upgrade to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating, from 90 to 94. When you're researching the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength. This exclusive rating from Investor's Business Daily identifies share price performance with a 1 (worst) to 99 (best) score. The score shows how a stock's price performance over the last 52 weeks compares to all the other stocks in our database.www.investors.com