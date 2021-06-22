Triumph Scores Relative Strength Rating Upgrade

The IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating for Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) increased from 94 to 97 Wednesday. Is Monolithic Power Systems stock on your watchlist?. The new rating shows Monolithic Power Systems stock is outpacing 97% of all stocks when it comes to the most important stock-picking criteria. The best stocks tend to have a 95 or better grade as they begin to launch a significant move so be sure to keep that in mind when looking for the best stocks to buy and watch.