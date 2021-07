Diaz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in an 8-0 victory over Pittsburgh on Tuesday. The backstop crushed a 451-foot solo shot to center field in the fifth inning for his fourth homer of the season. Three of those long balls have come in his past eight games, including two in the past two days. The sudden power surge has helped Diaz get the majority of starts behind the dish of late, as fellow catcher Dom Nunez is hitting only .135 in June and hasn't homered since May 1.