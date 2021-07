Sponsorship announcements by professional sports teams rarely make for compelling reading. Team A needs money to fund the salaries of their well-paid athletes. Company B wants the prestige and visibility that comes with sponsoring a global sporting powerhouse. Representatives of each say nice things about the other in quotes ghost-written by public relations staff. A new logo is added to the team kit. While the press releases may be bland, the commercial relationships that sit behind them make the modern multi-billion dollar sporting landscape a reality.