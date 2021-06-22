Athletics' Frankie Montas: Slammed for eight runs

Montas (7-7) allowed eight runs on nine hits and two walks over 5.2 innings Monday, striking out six and taking a loss against the Rangers. Texas got to Montas right out of the gate, tacking on five runs in the first inning, including a three-run homer by Andy Ibanez. He settled in for four scoreless innings before he ran into trouble again in the sixth, giving up another three-run shot, this time by Jose Trevino. It was the third time that Montas has allowed six or more runs in a start this season, raising his season ERA to 4.79. He's 2-5 with a 4.65 ERA over his last seven outings. Montas is lined up to face the Giants on the road this weekend.