Apply Now: Inaugural AXS Film Fund for Creators of Color With Disabilities

Unless you live under a rock, the following won’t come as a surprise, yet it still bears repeating: Cannes is not overly concerned about diversity or inclusion. Despite pledging to do better in terms of its gender representation, only four of the fest’s 24 Competition titles are directed by women this year. Since 2005, Cannes’ Competition has never included more than four features from women filmmakers, and, on average, women only comprised about 16 percent of directors who screened films from 2017-2019. During that same time frame, only five percent of Cannes directors were women of color.