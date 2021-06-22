Cancel
Apply Now: Inaugural AXS Film Fund for Creators of Color With Disabilities

By Sophie Willard
womenandhollywood.com
 17 days ago

Founded to support ethnic minorities with disabilities in getting recognition and job opportunities within the film industry, the AXS Film Fund is now accepting applications for support grants. Up to five creators of documentary or nonfiction new media projects will be awarded up to $10,000 to assist with projects that are in any stage of production.

