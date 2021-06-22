New Transformer Station Show Revisits Black History

The new show opening at the Transformer Station in Ohio City this week looks at the impact of time on historical revisionism. New Histories, New Futures involves the work of three contemporary artists, two of them from northeast Ohio. Oberlin-based Johnny Coleman springboards from his research on a child slave who died in Oberlin on his journey north and was buried there. His large-scale, immersive installation is created from sculpture, projections and sound. Cleveland’s Antwoine Washington re-imagines stereotypes about Black fathers with portraits of his own family. And Queens, New York artist Kambui Olujimi’s North Star series of paintings and videos feature weightless, floating Black bodies “freed from the gravity of oppression.”