Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Detection of Aerosols at Microbar Pressures in an Exoplanet Atmosphere

By Source: astro-ph.EP Posted View Comments
astrobiology.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroadband white light curve of WASP-69b for HST/G430L (green), HST/G750L (yellow), and HST/G414 (blue), and the retrieved transit model is indicated in red. Formation of hazes at microbar pressures has been explored by theoretical models of exoplanet atmospheres to explain Rayleigh scattering and/or featureless transmission spectra, however observational evidence of aerosols in the low pressure formation environments has proved elusive.

astrobiology.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atmospheric#Aerosols#Exoplanet#Hubble Space Telescope#Microbar#Stis#Wide Field Camera 3#Solar System#Millibar#Microphysics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Science
Related
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

“It’s Just Not Possible” –Cassini Mission Discovered Something Astonishing on Saturn (Weekend Feature)

How does an entire planet change the speed of its rotation in 20 years? That’s the sort of change that takes hundreds of millions of years. Even more mysterious was the Cassini Mission’s detection of electromagnetic patterns that suggested that Saturn’s rotation is different in the northern and southern hemispheres. “For a long time, I assumed there was something wrong with the data interpretation,” said astrophysicist Duane Pontius. “It’s just not possible.”
AstronomyNewsweek

Scientists Accidentally Discover Huge Galactic Structure in Space

Astronomers have accidentally discovered a huge and previously undetected galactic structure that could change the way we think about how stars are made. The structure, which is made out of a mind-bogglingly large amount of gas, extends throughout the disk of the Milky Way Galaxy and possibly far into its outskirts.
AstronomyPhys.org

Changes in Earth's orbit enabled the emergence of complex life

Scientists at the University of Southampton have discovered that changes in Earth's orbit may have allowed complex life to emerge and thrive during the most hostile climate episode the planet has ever experienced. The researchers—working with colleagues in the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Curtin University, University of Hong Kong, and...
AstronomyUniverse Today

Could Life Exist in the Atmosphere of a sub-Neptune Planet?

Earth is perfectly suited for organic life. It stands to reason then that similar worlds orbiting distant stars might also be rich with life. But proving it will be a challenge. One of the better ways to discover extraterrestrial life will be to study the atmospheres of inhabited exoplanets, but Earth is fairly small for a planet and has a thin atmosphere compared to larger worlds. It will be much easier to study the atmospheres of gas planets, but could such worlds harbor life? A new paper in Universe argues it could.
AstronomyEarth & Sky

Are Earth-like biospheres rare?

With its amazing diversity of life, Earth is unique in our solar system. But how rare is Earth’s biosphere – the thin layer of our world that supports life, extending high into our atmosphere and deep into our oceans – in our Milky Way galaxy? Astronomers are now finding exoplanets, or worlds orbiting distant stars, by the thousands. They estimate that there are billions of exoworlds in our galaxy alone. Surely, the galaxy must be teeming with life. Or is it? Researchers at the University of Naples in Italy suggest otherwise. Their new study suggests that that Earth-like biospheres on potentially habitable exoplanets might be rare.
AstronomyScience Daily

Unique exoplanet photobombs CHEOPS study of nearby star system

While studying two exoplanets in a bright nearby star system, the CHEOPS satellite has unexpectedly spotted the system's third known planet crossing the face of the star. This transit reveals exciting details about a rare planet 'with no known equivalent', as the scientific team points out. Photobombs -- when something...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Exoplanet X-ray irradiation and evaporation rates with eROSITA

High-energy irradiation is a driver for atmospheric evaporation and mass loss in exoplanets. This work is based on data from eROSITA, the soft X-ray instrument aboard SRG (Spectrum Roentgen Gamma) mission, as well as archival data from other missions, we aim to characterise the high-energy environment of known exoplanets and estimate their mass loss rates. We use X-ray source catalogues from eROSITA, XMM-Newton, Chandra and ROSAT to derive X-ray luminosities of exoplanet host stars in the 0.2-2 keV energy band with an underlying coronal, i.e. optically thin thermal spectrum. We present a catalogue of stellar X-ray and EUV luminosities, exoplanetary X-ray and EUV irradiation fluxes and estimated mass loss rates for a total of 287 exoplanets, 96 among them being characterised for the first time from new eROSITA detections. We identify 14 first time X-ray detections of transiting exoplanets that are subject to irradiation levels known to cause observable evaporation signatures in other exoplanets, which makes them suitable targets for follow-up observations.
Astronomyarxiv.org

A Pilot Radio Search for Magnetic Activity in Directly Imaged Exoplanets

We present the first systematic search for GHz frequency radio emission from directly imaged exoplanets using Very Large Array (VLA) observations of sufficient angular resolution to separate the planets from their host stars. We obtained results for five systems and eight exoplanets located at $\lesssim 50$ pc, through new observations (Ross 458, GU Psc, and 51 Eri) and archival data (GJ 504 and HR 8799). We do not detect radio emission from any of the exoplanets, with $3\sigma$ luminosity upper limits of $(0.9-23)\times10^{21}$ erg s$^{-1}$. These limits are comparable to the level of radio emission detected in several ultracool dwarfs, including T dwarfs, whose masses are only a factor of two times higher than those of the directly-imaged exoplanets. Despite the lack of detections in this pilot study, we highlight the need for continued GHz frequency radio observations of nearby exoplanets at $\mu$Jy-level sensitivity.
AstronomySpaceRef

Join Exoplanet Exploration: Citizens Help NASA Observe Other Worlds with Exoplanet Watch!

A new project invites amateur astronomers and citizen scientists to help NASA track, and perhaps even discover, planets orbiting distant stars. In collaboration with the American Association of Variable Star Observers, a new project called Exoplanet Watch allows observers with a modest backyard telescope and camera to trace the tiny, faint shadows cast by exoplanets, as these planets cross the faces of their host stars.
Astronomymarketresearchtelecast.com

Extraterrestrial life: biosphere like on earth on exoplanets only rarely possible

Even on habitable exoplanets, the conditions are likely to allow the emergence of earth-like life much less often than previously assumed. This is the result of a research group led by Giovanni Covone from the University of Naples when analyzing the requirements for oxygen-based photosynthesis. On none of the almost 5000 exoplanets known to us – 60 of which are currently considered to be potentially habitable – could an extensive biosphere arise, even theoretically, based on oxygenic photosynthesis, as on Earth. So they could only find one that possibly comes close to the determined requirements – Kepler-442b.
AstronomyUniverse Today

A Lunar Farside Telescope Could Detect Exoplanets Through Their Magnetospheres

It’s difficult to do radio astronomy on Earth, and it’s getting harder every day. Our everyday reliance on radio technology means that radio interference is a constant challenge, even in remote areas. And for some wavelengths even the Earth’s atmosphere is a problem, absorbing or scattering radio light so that Earth-based telescopes can’t observe these wavelengths well. To overcome these challenges, astronomers have proposed putting a radio telescope on the far side of the Moon.
AstronomyPosted by
Forbes

Ask Ethan: How Can We Tell If An Exoplanet Has A Surface?

Over the past 30 years, we went from not knowing if there were planets like ours around other stars to a catalogue containing thousands of them. Today, we know of over 4,000 confirmed exoplanets, with a few of them even possessing properties that we assume might be friendly to life. However, the most “typical” planet found by NASA’s Kepler mission isn’t exactly like anything found in our Solar System, but rather has a mass and size somewhere in between the size of Earth and Neptune. Are they more like Earth, with surfaces and thin atmospheres, or like Neptune, with large, volatile gas envelopes? That’s the burning question on Dr. Xinting Yu, a postdoctoral fellow at UC Santa Cruz, who writes in to suggest a new way of looking at a longstanding problem:
Astronomyastrobiology.com

Speckle Observations of TESS Exoplanet Host Stars. II. Stellar Companions at 1-1000 AU and Implications for Small Planet Detection

Properties of the 58 companions with separations less than 1.2” around exoplanet host stars. Left: The magnitude difference as a function of the angular separation. The detected companions are shown as the solid blue points. The average 5σ detection limit is shown as the solid red line, and the shading corresponds to the typical spread in this limit. The few companions below the contrast limit correspond to observations taken during better seeing or at higher signal-to-noise. The Gemini angular resolution limit in the 832 nm filter is shown as the vertical red line. Right: Comparison of the observed angular separation of our detected companions and the derived spatial separation determined using Gaia distances. The color corresponds to the system distance.
ScienceEurekAlert

Results of the Numerical Simulation of Aerosol Dispersion Produced by a Sneeze (video)

Loading video... Caption The video shows the results of the numerical simulation of aerosol dispersion produced by a sneeze. Particles are expelled during the expiration of air and are mainly transported by the action of moving air and gravity. To evaluate the impact of the evaporation of the aqueous fraction that reduces the size of the particles, the transport of aerosols that had not evaporated (left-hand panel) was compared with those that had evaporated (right-hand panel). The color shows the evaporated water fraction between 0 and 1 for no evaporation and total evaporation, respectively. Credit ©URV Usage Restrictions None.
AstronomyEurekAlert

CHEOPS unexpectedly detects a unique exoplanet

Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC) The exoplanet satellite hunter CHEOPS of the European Space Agency (ESA), in which the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC) is participating along with other European institutions, has unexpectedly detected a third planet passing in front of its star while it was exploring two previously known planets around the same star. This transit, according to researchers, will reveal exciting details about a strange planet "without a known equivalent".
AstronomyScience Focus

Rare exoplanet photobombs Cheops telescope

A rare planet has been found by a team of researchers studying the Nu2 Lupi solar system, located 48 light-years away. The discovery, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, was made using the European Space Agency’s Cheops satellite. The planet, called Nu2 Lupi d, is the first time an exoplanet...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Nightside Radio Could Help Reveal Details of Exoplanets in Distant Solar Systems

Rice team enhances models that will detect magnetospheres in distant solar systems. We can’t detect them yet, but radio signals from distant solar systems could provide valuable information about the characteristics of their planets. A paper by Rice University scientists describes a way to better determine which exoplanets are most...
AstronomyInternational Business Times

'No Known Equivalent': 'Unique' Exoplanet Photobombs Cheops Satellite Observation

Researchers were studying two exoplanets when they spotted a third one. The chances of seeing such exoplanet transits are said to be "incredibly low" Scientists were studying a star system when a planet unexpectedly photobombed their observation. The surprise appearance helped the researchers characterize the unique planet that had "no known equivalent."
Astronomycarnegiescience.edu

Carnegie-led team wins $1.5 million grant to study atmospheres of the galaxy’s most common exoplanets

Washington, DC—Carnegie’s Anat Shahar is the lead investigator on an interdisciplinary, multi-institution research team that this spring was awarded nearly $1.5 million from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation to understand the chemical makeup of our galaxy’s most common planets with a goal of developing a framework for detecting chemical signatures of life on distant worlds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy