Detection of Aerosols at Microbar Pressures in an Exoplanet Atmosphere

Over the past 30 years, we went from not knowing if there were planets like ours around other stars to a catalogue containing thousands of them. Today, we know of over 4,000 confirmed exoplanets, with a few of them even possessing properties that we assume might be friendly to life. However, the most “typical” planet found by NASA’s Kepler mission isn’t exactly like anything found in our Solar System, but rather has a mass and size somewhere in between the size of Earth and Neptune. Are they more like Earth, with surfaces and thin atmospheres, or like Neptune, with large, volatile gas envelopes? That’s the burning question on Dr. Xinting Yu, a postdoctoral fellow at UC Santa Cruz, who writes in to suggest a new way of looking at a longstanding problem: