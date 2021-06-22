Who contributed to Building a Better Economy PC during week ending May 8?
Building a Better Economy PC received $58,000 in contributions during the week ending May 8, according to Florida’s Division of Elections. Here are the largest contributions that Building a Better Economy PC received during the week. DateContributorAmount. 05/04/2021Perry-Mccall Construction, LLC$25,000. 05/05/2021Alex Cranberg$20,000. 05/04/2021David Wantman$5,000. 05/06/2021Gregory Sauter$5,000. 05/03/2021Virtual Realty Enterprises$2,500. 05/04/2021Diligent...flbusinessdaily.com