Politics

Who contributed to Building a Better Economy PC during week ending May 8?

By Florida Business Daily Reports
flbusinessdaily.com
 17 days ago

Building a Better Economy PC received $58,000 in contributions during the week ending May 8, according to Florida's Division of Elections. Here are the largest contributions that Building a Better Economy PC received during the week. DateContributorAmount. 05/04/2021Perry-Mccall Construction, LLC$25,000. 05/05/2021Alex Cranberg$20,000. 05/04/2021David Wantman$5,000. 05/06/2021Gregory Sauter$5,000. 05/03/2021Virtual Realty Enterprises$2,500. 05/04/2021Diligent...

flbusinessdaily.com
State
Florida State
