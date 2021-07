As we approach October 1, Guests who visit Disney World may start to see more and more additions to the parks as they prep for the 50th anniversary celebrations!. Magic Kingdom has garnered the most noticeable change so far, with Cinderella Castle receiving its makeover in real-time in front of Guests. We have slowly started to see all the ribbons, jewels, and swirls be added to the castle over the past couple of months. Guests can now see a regal blue, royal pink, and shimmering gold palette glitter across the castle when they walk in the park!