Ronnie Neal Combs, 69, of Orleans, went peacefully to join his heavenly father on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at 5:05 p.m. at the IU Health Hospice House in Bloomington. He was born in Concord, North Carolina on December 25, 1951, to Joseph and Rosie Combs. Ronnie married Anna Johns on January 4, 2014, at Spice Valley Church in Mitchell and she survives. Ronnie was a US Army Veteran and retired Radiology Technician, he belonged to the Woodville Baptist Church, Masonic Lodge, Shriners, Eastern Star, Mitchell Area Ministries, where he filled in preaching in the area as needed, he loved helping those in need and was an avid pet and animal lover, he will be greatly missed.