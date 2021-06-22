Batteries Plus Promotes Joe Malmuth to VP of Franchise Development and Relations Amidst Substantial System-Wide Growth

Malmuth ascends the leadership ladder from his previous position of Managing Director of Franchise Development, a title he has held since joining the Batteries Plus team in May 2020. Over the past year, Malmuth has been responsible for overseeing all aspects of franchise development. In addition to working with new owners and franchise consultants to expand the system, he has also been managing programs focused on helping current owners develop territory and facilitate transactions. In the year since his hiring, Malmuth has driven the development strategy for the brand, inking franchise agreements that will continue to bring new Batteries Plus stores to communities across the county.