Medical debt is a 'uniquely American problem' caused by a 'very broken' system, expert explains
The cost of health care in the U.S. has grown worse in recent years as Americans continue taking on unprecedented levels of medical debt. The issue has gotten so bad that one New York-based 501 charity, RIP Medical Health, uses donations to buy up people’s medical debt. The organization recently announced a purchase of $278 million in medical debt owed by roughly 82,000 patients in the Tennessee and Virginia regions.www.healthleadersmedia.com